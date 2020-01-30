A 35-year-old man who allegedly ran a red light and caused an accident Tuesday that left a 61-year-old Port Richmond crossing guard in critical condition was driving under the influence, police said Thursday.
Joseph Herron, of the 9800 block of Frankford Avenue, was also charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and related offenses for the accident at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Herron was driving a Nissan Versa on Allegheny Avenue when the vehicle was struck by a Ford Explorer traveling south on Cedar Street. The Nissan spun out of control and hit the female crossing guard. The woman was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.
Herron was taken into custody at the scene. The driver of the Ford Expedition fled the scene, police said.