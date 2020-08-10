In 2015, Evans testified in the trial of a federal lawsuit in which a jury found that Evans’ former co-anchor, Tom Burlington, had not been fired in 2007 for racial reasons. Her testimony involved Burlington’s use of the N-word in a conversation in which he was repeating something he said someone else had said about her. That conversation had followed his use of the word during a staff meeting. Burlington, who is white, had contended that Black employees of the station had used the word without being disciplined for it.