Bill Parcells bucked a lot of coaching adages in his career. One of these was the idea that an offense needs to be balanced. Parcells didn’t subscribe to this theory, as he often leaned heavily on a power rushing offense and yet also coached Drew Bledsoe in 1994, a year when Bledsoe set the all-time marks for most passes in a single game (70) and season (691), the former of which still stands.

Parcells used a baseball analogy to explain why he was willing to go to play calling extremes, as he said that if your fastball is getting the other team’s batters out, keep throwing it until you retire all 27 hitters.

Nick Sirianni might do well to take this piece of Parcells’ wisdom to heart, as he stopped throwing the Eagles’ proverbial fastball against the Giants last Sunday.

The Eagles ground game was working like a champ headed into that contest, as they were only the 19th team since the 2000 season to rush for 175 or more yards in four straight games (per Stathead). The Eagles made it five straight against the Giants and in doing so set the historical bar even higher, as they are now only the third team since 2000 to run off five games in a row with 175+ rushing yards.

It isn’t just the rushing volume that stood out in this game, as the Eagles were dominating the line of scrimmage. They posted a 52.9 percent mark in my good blocking rate (GBR) metric that measures how often an offense gives its ball carriers quality run blocking. The league average in this metric is usually in the high 30s to low 40s percentage wise and posting a 50+ percent mark in a single game is a sign of excellence. This is just the latest instance of a 50+ percent total in GBR, as the Eagles have achieved that mark multiple times this year and in each of the 175+ yard games.

In addition to the consistent blocking, the Eagles tallied an 8.4-yard mark in my good blocking yards per attempt (GBYPA) metric that gauges productivity on plays with favorable run blocking. The league median in this statistic is usually around the 8-yard level, so the Eagles were above average here as well.

Add to all of this that the Eagles gained 2.7 yards per carry on plays with bad run blocking and it shows that this offense was moving the ball effectively in just about every circumstance.

Despite this success, Sirianni had Jalen Hurts throw the ball 29 times in this game despite Hurts averaging only 4.2 yards per pass attempt. Hurts also had terrible vertical numbers, as he was 2 for 7 for 40 yards and an interception on deep passes (per the NFL gamebook for this contest). Things were even worse on first down, as Hurts went 4 for 10 for 21 yards and an interception on those aerials.

It just doesn’t make sense to put the ball in the air this frequently when there is such a massive disparity between a team’s rushing production and passing production. To be fair, some of the overall pass volume was skewed by the two fourth quarter drives where the Eagles had no choice but to go pass-heavy but take out Hurts being 5 for 9 for 56 yards on those drives and the Eagles decision to throw the ball 20 times before that makes even less sense.

Parcells admitted that it took him until his second year as an NFL head coach to start using the aggressive coaching style that eventually earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. To Sirianni’s credit, he has begun to find his way earlier than that, but the Giants game shows that Sirianni will stop throwing his fastball even when the other team isn’t hitting it. That’s something Sirianni will need to correct if he is to turn losses like this one into wins.

