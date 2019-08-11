A Pennsauken man was charged Sunday in the asphyxiation death of a 75-year-old woman.
Authorities were alerted to the death of Juanita Rosario after her body was discovered in bed at her Pennsauken home just after 11 p.m. The Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.
Camden County prosecutors revealed few details about their investigation or the man they charged with killing her, Esteban Cabrera, 30.
As of Sunday evening, he remained in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing.