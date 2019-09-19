It seemed large enough when Rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky and his wife, Reuvena, purchased it in 2012, with three kids already in tow and plans for several more along the way. At the time, the Jewish organization that they lead, Chabad Young Philly, was rapidly expanding. It had already outgrown two commercial locations. So, the Grodnitzkys decided that year to instead run their “Chabad house” out of their personal home, allowing them to capture the familial atmosphere that characterizes the Chabad movement today.