The community is really kind of spread out in a way that it’s hard for me to identify with someone who is in a wheelchair or has Down’s Syndrome. Even someone with one leg it’s like, sure, they can’t leap out of bed and just run. But they can put on pants and a shirt and walk outside and no one would know they had anything going on. I can’t hide. There’s eyes on me all the time. I go to the grocery store, it’s like I’m a celebrity. I think when we get more connected in that regard [things will change].