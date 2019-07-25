Buy all the half-price annuals. Nobody wants to take care of potted plants in this heat, so there are lots of 50 percent-off sales happening. Buy up everything that’s pretty, water the heck out of it, and get it in the ground. Dig a hole, water the hole, plant the plant, cover it with soil, and water again. Caution: It’s probably not a good idea to do this in full sun because the plants don’t like the heat any more than we do, especially when their roots are tiny and vulnerable, just out of a pot. Keep these new babies well-watered. And remember that if you lose less than half of 'em, you’ll still come out ahead.