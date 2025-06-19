Juneteenth remains joyous at African American Museum’s block party in Center City

Across the nation, some cities scaled back their Juneteenth celebrations this year. But in Philadelphia, the spirit remained defiant and joyous.

More than 1,000 people flocked to an afternoon block party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, where they danced in the streets, communed with their ancestors, and, in the words of museum president and CEO Ashley Jordan, “touched history.”

For four hours along Arch Street, kids climbed a towering rock wall on Eighth Street while food trucks slung burgers and wings to the soundtrack of bass-bumping DJs and live brass bands.

AAMP has long celebrated Juneteenth. But over the last four years, since former President Joe Biden signed a law making June 19 a national holiday, it has grown from a modest cultural celebration to an all-out block party, Jordan said.

This year’s Juneteenth celebrations come amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as well, as what he views as museums that he claims promote an “inherently racist” view of American history.

“I already know who he is — and he’s not for us,” said Brian Allen, 50, as he watched a live brass band on stage. But Thursday was not about the president’s political whims, he said. It was “a day of celebration for Black people.”

While Trump had pledged to elevate Juneteenth to federal holiday status during the 2020 campaign, his White House appeared to largely ignore its fifth federal celebration, following his crackdown on DEI initiatives.

AAMP has not been directly targeted by the Trump administration, but it has felt some of the pain this year.

Through executive orders, the administration slashed over six figures in funding through a multi-year grant at the museum, Jordan said. It was “dependable” funding that would help strengthen programming over the next few years.

“I don’t think we ever thought we’d be here,” Jordan said, of the current political climate, “but one thing history taught us is that we will overcome.”

Thursday’s party at AAMP was a joy-filled testament to that, she added.

Under the theme of “Audacious Freedom,” speakers led the crowd chants, song, and history lessons. They recalled this day in 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to bring news to a group enslaved African Americans: the Confederate states had surrendered. The Civil War was over and they had been emancipated.

To Jordan, the day was a reminder that “ordinary people must get out here and do courageous things.”

While many businesses have distanced themselves from Juneteenth for fear it could be construed as a DEI initiative, Thursday’s celebration attracted a swath of vendors selling jewelry and art, as well as corporate partners like Wawa, which is gearing up for its Welcome America concert in two weeks.

The party also came with reassurances from local public officials. Speaking on stage, Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, reminded people to come forward with any concerns they have about discrimination or unfair practices across the commonwealth.

“We know there are a lot of things occurring on the federal level, but it’s important to know you have protections on the state level,” Lassiter said, noting that the commission has received an uptick in discrimination complaints since Trump took office.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, whose district includes the museum, mingled in the crowd at the block party and promoted its welcoming message.

“In Philadelphia, we’re going to move forward including everybody in the growth of our city,” Squilla said. “We’re not forcing inclusion, we’re welcoming inclusion.”

Jackie Williams came down to the block party with her family from Kingsessing. A teacher who also works for a small nonprofit on Lancaster Avenue, the day was about connecting with her ancestors.

She said today’s political climate feels like a harsh throwback to her childhood during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s hard to believe that in 2025 that we will have the attitude of 1965,” she said. “But it feels worse, because people should know better. There should be more people standing up for what’s right — and I’m not talking about people who look like me.”

For wheelchair-riding Eagles superfan Lamont “Monty G” Anderson, it was all about community spirit. Along Arch Street, he took pictures with his fans, ran into old friends, and reminisced about his days making rap albums in the late 1980s.

“I just love being out here, seeing family, seeing everybody just come together without no nonsense in the community,” he said. “It’s a beautiful day being Monty G.”

Juneteenth celebrations will continue through the end of the week, culminating in a multi-location parade and festival on Sunday.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who had no Juneteenth events on her public schedule on Thursday, is expected to speak at the Sunday celebration, a spokesperson said.