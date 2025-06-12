11 Juneteenth celebrations, concerts, and educational events in Philadelphia

Juneteenth is almost here, and Philadelphia is preparing to commemorate the holiday with parades, performances, educational events, and community festivals.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Galveston, Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued it. The first Juneteenth was celebrated in Texas the following year, and the holiday was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Former Gov. Tom Wolf declared Juneteenth a state holiday in Pennsylvania in 2019.

This year, Juneteenth falls on a Thursday, but celebrations across the region will continue throughout the week and into the weekend. Here’s how the Philadelphia area is marking the holiday.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Yes. President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf recognized it as a state holiday in 2019. Long before its official designations, Black Americans had celebrated Juneteenth for generations with parades, festivals, music, and cookouts.

A family-friendly event featuring music, dance, spoken word, community art-making, and Black-owned food and business vendors.

🕒 Sat., June 21, 4 to 7 p.m.,📍395 Kings Hwy., Moorestown, N.J., 08057, 🌐 perkinsarts.org

The Black social justice film festival returns to Philadelphia with a two-day event at Underground Arts. The event begins with a pre-game concert, followed by the film festival with after party DJ’d by Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary). Tickets for the film screenings are sold out, but tickets for the pre-game and after party are still available.

🕒 Wed. and Fri., June 18 and 20, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.,📍1200 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 unitedwehealshort.com/filmfestival

Johnson House, a National Historic Landmark and a stop on the Underground Railroad, hosts its annual Juneteenth Festival. Bring the entire family for a day of music, games, panel discussions, and historic reenactments.

🕒 Sat., June 14, noon to 7 p.m., 📍6300 block of Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144, 🌐 johnsonhouse.org

Celebrate with Black-owned wineries, live music, art, and cultural exhibits. Admission is free; wine tastings start at $20 for guests 21 and over.

🕒 Sat., June 21, 1-6 p.m., 📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Philadelphia, Pa., 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

Enjoy a live performance from the DIAMONDS Step Team of J.S. Jenks Academy in the museum’s outdoor classroom.

🕒 Thurs., June 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 📍9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., 19118, 🌐 woodmereartmuseum.org

A citywide celebration with events at multiple sites, including a parade at South Concourse Drive, a pageant at the Constitution Center, a market and art show at Malcolm X Park, and live music at 52nd and Pine Streets.

🕒 Sun. June 22, all day,📍multiple locations, 🌐 juneteenthphilly.org

Philly’s urban garden oasis is throwing its fourth annual Juneteenth party with live performances, youth storytelling, free workshops, lawn games, and vendors. The event is co-hosted and emcee’d by VinylTap 215.

🕒 Sun., June 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa., 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

The Free Library of Philadelphia has a calendar full of events this Juneteenth. There’s the Introduction to Sign Language with Tempest Cooper at at Parkway Central Library, Juneteenth Cookbook Popup at Wynnefield Library, and “1865 Frequencies/Freedom is a Sound” Juneteenth Concert at Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library. See the full list online.

🕒 all month long,📍multiple locations 🌐 freelibrary.org

Watch a theatrical performance about Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, a Massachusetts woman who successfully sued for her freedom from enslavement. Or take a guided tour exploring stories, artifacts, and experiences of people of African descent during the Revolutionary era. The museum, Philadelphia’s only one fully dedicated to the American Revolution, will also feature a special Juneteenth exhibition. Tickets are available online.

🕒 Thurs., June 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,📍101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19106, 🌐 amrevmuseum.org

The museum will celebrate 160 years of Juneteenth this year. DJ and Philadelphia native DJ Drama, along with hip-hop legends DJ Kid Capri and Slick Rick, will be at the Juneteenth Block Party and visitors will have free access to the museum.

🕒 Thurs., June 19, noon to 4 p.m.,📍701 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19106, 🌐 aampmuseum.org

Celebrate liberation and innovation with exhibits on the Black experience, special performances, and workshops.

🕒 Thurs., June 19, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,📍4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa., 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org