Juno, a Mexican American-theme outdoor restaurant, is poised to open Friday, July 10 at the former Llama Tooth at 1033 Spring Garden St. in the Spring Arts district.
It’s the latest from Avram Hornik and FCM Hospitality, whose warm-weather projects include Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, and Parks on Tap. They also run Rosy’s Taco Bar at 23rd and Walnut Streets, which has been doing a tidy takeout and sidewalk trade of late.
Hornik had teed up the space, across from Union Transfer, to become a more sedate Mediterranean-themer before the pandemic forced him to rethink.
They’ve gone with bright colors and a look of nature on the patio, which also features murals by Haitian artist Frito Bastien.
Full beverage list includes 16 bar taps pouring cocktails, wines, and beers. Chef Miguel Angel Hernandez Mota’s menu, largely informed by Rosy’s, includes shrimp cocktail, tacos, and nachos.
Hornik expects to keep it open through early October.
Opening hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.