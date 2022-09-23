It’s getting harder and harder to shine in the bleached-out night sky around here, but for the next few nights Jupiter is more than up to the challenge, beaming with a rare intensity.

Rising in the east as the sun is setting — and that is more than coincidence — it should be evident by 9 as the sky approaches full darkness.

“Jupiter is bright and easy to spot,” said Derrick Pitts, the Franklin Institute astronomer. “No twinkle,” he advises, just “creamy-colored.”

These days it is perfectly situated to be especially visible — estimated to be twice as bright as the nearest star.

It will be in “opposition.” The fact that Jupiter appears to us to be rising in the east as the sun is setting in the west is indicative of the fact that Earth is directly between the largest planet in the solar system and the sun.

Jupiter and Earth are so aligned every 13 months, says NASA, and those are ideal viewing conditions.

But what’s more, Jupiter on Monday night will be making its closest approach to Earth since 1963.

It will be a mere 367 million miles away, as opposed to 600 million at its farthest point.

It’s close enough that with “good binoculars” it might be possible to see “three or four” of Jupiter’s estimated 79 moons, according to Adam Kobelski, astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. (Who knows what a full-moon night is like out that way.)

With a telescope one might identify Jupiter’s massive red spot and bands.

Jupiter’s dominance in the night sky will be evident even to the unaided eye, and Kobelski said the viewing should be excellent through at least Wednesday night.

Some clouds are likely to get in the way Sunday night, but skies should be mostly clear all the other nights.

And as if to yield the stage to Jupiter, the moon will be a no-show well into next week.