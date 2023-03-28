15-year-old fatally shot while heading to school in North Philadelphia

A 15-year-old was fatally shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, police said, as the streets were crowded with morning commuters, including students on their way to a nearby high school.

Just before 7:45 a.m., police said, the boy was walking in the city’s Nicetown section, near 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue, when he was shot in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital , where he died shortly after, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The boy was a student at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, which is just two blocks from where the shooting occurred, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

Much remains unclear, Vanore said, including who shot the teen and why. Detectives were just beginning to interview witnesses and recover video from the scene, he said.

Five other children under the age of 18 have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year.

The victims have included: Semaj Richardson, 16, an aspiring rapper; Shaheed Saoud, 16, a student at Al-Asqsa Islamic Academy; Isaiah Odom, 17, a talented drummer; Anthony Pinckney, 14, an eighth grader who loved to dance; and Neko Rivera, 15, an older brother who cherished time with his family.

Shootings of children in Philadelphia have steadily risen in recent years, though this year’s numbers represent a slight decline from last year’s pace.

This is a developing story and will be updated.