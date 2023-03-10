7 juveniles have been IDed in attack on woman in Center City, police say

Philadelphia police said Thursday night that seven of eight juvenile suspects have been identified in the beating and stomping attack on a 33-year-old woman in Center City last month and that detectives were working to take the alleged assailants into custody.

“Brutal acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated in our community!” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement on social media.

“Police [and] the public working together is exactly how we will overcome crime in our city. Let’s continue to work together to hold those who terrorize our neighborhoods accountable,” Outlaw said Thursday night.

Police said the District Attorney’s Office had approved charges for the seven identified juveniles.

The assault occurred on Feb. 23 just after 7:10 p.m. at 15th and Chestnut Streets, police said. Several people in the group knocked the woman to the ground and then she was punched and stomped until she lost consciousness. The woman was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

The Central Detectives Division was seeking the public’s help in identifying the eighth suspect. Anyone with information can call 215-686-3093 or 215-686-TIPS.