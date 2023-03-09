Police arrest man who shot at mom and daughter in a Northeast Philly pizza shop during an attempted robbery

A man who police say shot a mother and daughter during an attempted robbery at a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop on Wednesday night has been charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.

Kaleb Bridges, 19, walked into Mayfair Pizza on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue around 8:50 p.m., demanded money, then pulled a gun and fire three shots, police said. Two of the bullets struck the women, who were working in the restaurant at the time.

The 66-year-old mother was hit once in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder.

The owner of the pizza shop, who is the husband of the 66-year-old woman and father of the 34-year-old, fought Bridges, with help from two employees, and held him until police got to the scene, police said.

When officers arrived, police said, they found three spent shell casings, along with a large amount of cash on the floor.

The women were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they were in stable condition Thursday.