Man shoots mom, daughter working in pizza shop during attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A mother and daughter working in a pizza shop in Northeast Philadelphia were injured in a double shooting by a would-be robber who was then subdued by other employees and customers Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting and attempted robbery happened just after 8:50 p.m. at Mayfair Pizza on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 66-year-old mother was shot once in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder, Small said. Both victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The alleged assailant — a 19-year-old man — entered the business and demanded money, then pulled out a handgun and fired three shots, Small said.

The owner of the business, who is the husband of the 66-year-old woman and father of the 34-year-old woman, as well as two other employees and one or two customers, then got into a physical altercation with the alleged assailant and held him until police arrived, Small said.

The alleged assailant did not need to go to the hospital and was taken into police custody, Small said.

Police found three spent shell casings and a large amount of cash on the floor inside the pizza shop, Small said.