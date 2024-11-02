Kamala Harris reportedly making a surprise appearance on SNL
The vice president made a last-minute detour to New York City to appear on the show, according to reports from CNN and NBC News.
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly will be making her primetime-comedy debut Saturday as a last-minute addition to Saturday Night Live.
Harris is making a quick stop in New York City on her way to scheduled campaign events in Detroit, according to CNN and NBC News. She spent the day Saturday in North Carolina and Georgia, stumping for votes ahead of Tuesday’s election.
SNL’s scheduled host is comedian John Mulaney, with a musical performance from Gen Z superstar Chappell Roan.
The long-running NBC institution is in the middle of its 50th season, one that has featured plenty of political commentary, including multiple appearances by Maya Rudolph portraying Harris, a role she originated during the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.
The 90-minute show airs on NBC starting at 11:29 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.