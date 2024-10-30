Vice President Kamala Harris will hold an election eve rally in front of Philadelphia Museum of Art

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in front of the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art on Monday, the eve of the presidential election, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The Harris-Walz campaign declined to respond to questions about timing or who else might attend.

It’s fitting that an election so laser-focused on Pennsylvania will conclude in Philadelphia. Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat for the state’s crucial 19 electoral votes.

Construction vehicles were already spotted in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Wednesday.

On the eve of the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton held a rally on Independence Mall attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and musicians Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, and Bon Jovi.