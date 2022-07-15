Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia on Saturday to meet with state lawmakers and members of Congress to emphasize efforts to protect abortion rights, according to the White House.

Harris will be aiming to stress the Biden administration’s attempts to protect access to abortion, a White House official told The Inquirer on Thursday, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing constitutional right to the procedure.

The vice president will encourage lawmakers to keep fighting to protect reproductive rights in Pennsylvania, the official said, as Republican state lawmakers advance a constitutional amendment that could lay the groundwork for new restrictions.

Harris has been a leading administration voice on the issue since the ruling and recently held a similar event in Orlando, Fla., as she tries to highlight the administration’s push to preserve abortion access.