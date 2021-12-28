Kathleen Fitzpatrick is no stranger to clutch shooting, having played basketball for the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Saint Joseph’s University, and then Rutgers University.

Archival footage from a February 2018 game shows Fitzpatrick scoring a halftime buzzer-beater for the Division I Scarlet Knights in a bout against the University of Maryland. But watching that footage on ESPN last week, Fitzpatrick said a now-viral shot captured earlier this month in front of a group of third graders she teaches in Georgetown brought far more pressure.

“I think that was more terrifying than the shot at Maryland,” she told former NBA player Vince Carter on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

A video, which went viral and was a catalyst for the media appearance, captured Fitzpatrick — known as Ms. Fitz to students — getting an assist from a third-grader dressed as a reindeer and making a jump shot practically from the other end of the playground court.

On the line if she made the shot: A hot chocolate party for her students at Holy Trinity School.

“That’s more terrifying because 8- and 9-year-olds will never live it down,” Fitzpatrick said of a possible miss.

After Fitzpatrick got nothing but net, her students celebrated as though she’d just won the WNBA finals — jumping, dancing a bit, and shouting with joy.

Though students have always known Fitzpatrick likes the sport, Fitzpatrick told ESPN they probably didn’t comprehend just how much experience playing she has under her belt.

The Drexel Hill native has long had a gift for making long-range shots. In 2012, the Inquirer published “Pa. high school player has a knack for threes,” after Fitzpatrick tied the school’s record for that shot. At the time, she told the paper she would take up to 3,000 shots a week during her workouts.

That work would pay off as Fitzpatrick led the St. Joseph’s Hawks in 3 pointers and free throw percentages her sophomore and junior years.

After Fitzpatrick went viral, Rutgers women’s basketball tweeted other moments where she casually landed tough shots for fun.

In a brief Instagram post, Fitzpatrick shared “it’s been a tough journey as a teacher the last few years.”

“But these kids make it all worth it,” adding maybe next time she can promise to cancel a week of homework if she makes a tough basket.