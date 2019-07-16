Mayor Kenney’s dislike of President Trump can be visceral — as became apparent again on Tuesday.
During an event at the National Constitution Center to announce a new initiative to provide legal representation to immigrants, the mayor departed from his prepared text to castigate the president for telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came.”
“’Go back where you came from,’ I heard that said to Italians, by Irishmen,” recalled Kenney, the city’s famously Irish chief executive.
He called the president “an idiot” for not knowing that all four women are U.S. citizens, as required to serve in Congress, and that three were born in this country.
“If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from,” the mayor said, “he’s going to have to go to hell.”
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the mayor’s remarks.