A 30-year-old man was critically wounded Wednesday night when he was shot in the neck, allegedly by his next-door neighbor in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

Just after 9 p.m., police on patrol heard gunshots and followed the sound to the 2100 block of East Lippincott Street, where they found a shooting scene with four spent shell casings and blood, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police found the victim driving an SUV at Frankford and Allegheny Avenues and bleeding heavily, Small said. Police took the man to Temple University Hospital.

Police got a description of the suspect and found a 30-year-old man matching that description and holding a gun on the 3000 block of Emerald Street, Small said.

Officers chased the man, who allegedly pointed the gun at them, to Frankford Avenue and Clearfield Streets, where they wrestled him to the ground and arrested him, Small said.

Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect got into an argument and then physical fight, and while they were both lying on the ground, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, Small said.

A witness positively identified the suspect as the shooter, Small said.