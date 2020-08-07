A 34-year-old mother was shot and wounded as she sat in her parked SUV with her children in Kensington Thursday night, police said Friday.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Monmouth Street. Her two kids were not injured, police said.
The mother, shot in her side, was able to drive herself to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus in Kensington, then was transferred by ambulance to Temple’s main campus on North Broad Street. She was in stable condition, police said.
“Police were able to talk to her,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 outside the hospital. “She said while the vehicle was parked, she was there with her two children. She heard the gunshots, realized she was shot, did not see who fired the shots.”
The woman’s grandmother, Valerie Avent, told reporters that the mayor and police commissioner “need to stop these people from having guns and just doing what they want to do and shooting when they want to shoot, and killing little kids, grownups, whoever. It is ridiculous.”
The grandmother said her daughter and grandchildren had gone out to get something to eat. She said her daughter was shot in the armpit and said she believes her daughter was caught in a crossfire between two shooters, the TV stations reported. The grandchildren were reported to be 8 and either 13 or 14 years old.
Avent could not be reached by The Inquirer.
Police are investigating and held the woman’s vehicle as evidence. No arrest has been made.