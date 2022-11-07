Kenneth Carruth and his wife were asleep in their Kensington home on Saturday night when two bullets exploded into their kitchen and home office. One flashed past Carruth’s computer monitor, and could have easily hit him had he been sitting at his desk. “There was literally nothing I [could] do,” he said.

The city’s latest shooting in Kensington, which left nine people wounded, was the closest that Carruth has come to Philadelphia’s violence. But he, like so many people in Kensington, is all too familiar with it landing near his doorstep; he pointed to two other shootings that have occurred just down his block since his family bought their home a couple years ago.

Are you experiencing the impacts of gun violence?

If you’re struggling in the aftermath of this shooting, whether financially or emotionally, there are groups in your neighborhood that can help you through it. Take a look below to find organizations in North Philly: