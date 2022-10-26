For the second time in less than a year, prosecutors on Wednesday urged a federal jury to convict Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on bribery charges, calling him “a criminal” who sold his office in exchange for a series of bribes.

Defense lawyers — as they, too, had done before — shot back in their closing pitch to the panel, dismissing the government’s accusations as nothing more than conjecture and “debunked narratives.”

Little had changed in the six months since both sides failed to persuade a previous group of jurors to deliver a unanimous verdict in their favor — including, in some cases, whole passages of the attorneys’ closing arguments repeated word-for-word from the first trial in April.

But as the retrial of Johnson, his wife, Dawn Chavous, and the two nonprofit executives charged with paying them off roared toward its conclusion Wednesday, both sides hoped the panel they addressed would settle the matter for good.

“We don’t catch every corrupt politician, but we caught this one,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dubnoff said, gesticulating at Johnson from across the courtroom, prompting the South Philadelphia Democrat to crack a subtle smile. “We caught his wife, and we caught the two people guilty of paying them a bribe.”

To hear Dubnoff tell it, the government’s case left no room for doubt that Rahim Islam, former CEO of the affordable housing and charter school nonprofit Universal Companies, and its ex-CFO Shahied Dawan had bribed Johnson in exchange for his assistance in helping them hold on to their organization’s troubled real estate assets in his district.

They funneled the money to the council member, the prosecutor said, through a sham consulting contract with Chavous, for which she did next-to-no work and received nearly $70,000 in 2013.

“For the love of money, people will lie, and they will cheat,” he said, quoting the 1974 O’Jays hit written by Philly music producer and Universal’s founder, Kenny Gamble. “Councilman Johnson sold his office for $66,750 [and] Mr. Islam and Mr. Dawan bought a city councilman for $66,750.”

But Thomas O. Fitzpatrick, the lawyer for Dawan, came armed with song lyrics of his own as he argued that the evidence the largely circumstantial case had put on over 10 days of trial didn’t add up.

“I’m reminded of a song by Billy Preston,” he said. “Nothing from nothing means nothing.”

That exchange came as lawyers for Johnson and Chavous prepared to deliver their final pitches to the panel later Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh is expected to deliver instructions to the jury on the law Thursday morning before handing the case over to the five men and four women set to decide the couple’s fate.

But unlike the case against Johnson’s former Council colleague Bobby Henon, who resigned in January after his conviction in a bribery case involving labor leader John Dougherty, the Johnson case poses a more complex question for the jury.

In this case, there are no wiretaps in which Johnson, Chavous, Islam or Dawan discussed what they sought from one another.

No witness who testified could say for certain that the foursome had struck a corrupt bargain.

Instead, prosecutors have constructed their case largely around business records, invoices, bank statements, and e-mails from a roughly 16-month period between 2013 and 2014.

They contended Wednesday that the evidence — though circumstantial — was more than enough to secure a guilty verdict. Dubnoff spent most of his closing argument connecting the dots of a timeline that had been presented in isolated moments throughout the trial.

In June 2012, he noted, Chavous — a charter school advocate and politically connected consultant — had reached out to Universal Companies offering her services, but at the time Dawan told Islam they had no use for her because the organization already had people who could do the fund-raising and marketing services she was offering.

But nearly a year later, Universal found itself in dire financial straits. Banks were questioning its 24-month string of losses, it was forced to let go of almost all the other consultants on its payroll, and on April 11, 2013, Dawan sent Islam an urgent warning, “We are out of cash!!”

The nonprofit was sitting on two potentially lucrative properties — the historic Royal Theater on South Street and a parcel of vacant lots near 13th and Bainbridge Streets — that could help it out of its financial bind.

But, Dubnoff argued, previous failed efforts to develop both had shown Islam that if new development plans were to get off the ground, they would need their council member’s help.

Days after that email from Dawan, Islam met with Johnson. He set up a meeting with Chavous the very next day.

And while defense lawyers were quick to point out that the government couldn’t say for certain what was discussed in either meeting, Universal offered Chavous her consulting contract less than a month later.

Initially, that contract stipulated she would be paid $3,500 a month — a figure she raised by a thousand dollars one day after a fund-raiser for her husband in which Islam approached the councilmember seeking his help with a zoning change needed for Universal’s plans to redevelop the Royal Theater.

Dubnoff, and cocounsel Eric L. Gibson, had spent much of the trial characterizing Chavous’ contract with Universal as a sham meant to funnel money to her husband and alleged she did less than 40 hours of work for the $66,750 she was paid — an assessment that would put her hourly rate at more than $1,660 an hour.

“The entire arrangement was a sham designed to cloak the bribes with an air of legitimacy,” Dubnoff said.

Johnson would eventually push the requested zoning bill through Council and again weigh in against city efforts to seize Universal’s lots at 13th and Bainbridge Streets after the nonprofit failed to live up to the terms of a sales agreement requiring it to develop the property.

But the defense lawyers shot back, each highlighting in turn where prosecutors were forced to make assumptions due to gaps in their evidentiary record and posing questions aimed at exposing the holes they saw in the government’s case.

If Johnson’s support for the Royal Theater rezoning bill truly had been bought, Islam lawyer David Laigaie posited, why had the councilmember conditioned his backing on the nonprofit working with neighbors opposed to the proposal to make changes to the design that cost thousands of dollars in extra work?

“If we did bribe Kenyatta Johnson to support the zoning change, why in the world did we have to work so hard to get it passed?” he asked.

Patrick Egan, lawyer for Johnson, and Barry Gross, attorney for Chavous, are expected to deliver their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.