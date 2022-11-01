The closed-door conversations between lawyers and the judge overseeing Kenyatta Johnson’s federal bribery retrial continued Tuesday as the jury deliberating the Philadelphia City Council member’s fate ended a fourth day of deliberations without a verdict.

The signs of potential difficulties in the jury room that emerged Monday continued, as the panel of eight women and four men sent several notes to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh throughout the day.

None of the messages was read in open court, but they prompted a flurry of unusual activity.

At one point, the judge and attorneys called five members of the panel one-by-one to McHugh’s chambers to question them individually. Moments later, the judge emerged, entered the jury room himself for several minutes and eventually left, offering no indication of what prompted his unusual visit.

McHugh remained cloistered in his chambers with attorneys from both sides for the rest of the afternoon, dismissing jurors after seven hours of deliberations with orders to return Wednesday morning.

None of the attorneys involved in the case agreed to discuss the behind-the-scenes activity once they finally emerged to leave the courthouse at the end of the day.

As of Tuesday evening, the jury’s deliberations had stretched over 23 hours across four days — roughly the same amount of time as jurors in Johnson’s first trial in April took before reporting they were hopelessly deadlocked and prompting McHugh to declare a mistrial.

Johnson, a three-term Democrat from Point Breeze, is accused of accepting nearly $67,000 in bribes from two former nonprofit executives seeking his aid to hold on to troubled real estate assets in his district.

Prosecutors allege the money was funneled through a series of sham consulting contracts the executives signed with the Council member’s wife, Dawn Chavous, in 2013 and 2014.

Johnson, 49, and Chavous, 42, have denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of honest services fraud with which they are charged.