A man and woman were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Gloucester Township man during an October home invasion, Camden County authorities said Thursday.
Rosealee Gomez, 36, of Franklinville, was charged with felony murder and burglary, and Chamberlin Robinson, 41, of Vineland, was charged with one count of murder for the death of Kevin Carter, 26, who was found shot to death on Yorkshire Road on Oct. 23.
Gomez was arrested on New Year’s Eve at her home. Robinson has been in custody in Cumberland County on an unrelated matter.