A 26-year-old was shot and killed in the Sicklerville area of Gloucester Township, N.J., on Wednesday, officials in Camden County said.
Gloucester Township police found the man, identified as Kevin Carter, of Gloucester Township, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they responded to Yorkshire Road after fielding a report of shots fired. He was pronounced dead about 10:20 p.m. at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County prosecutors at (856) 580-5950 or Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500.