The kids at Robert Morris Elementary School got a surprise visitor Friday: actor, comedian, and Philly native Kevin Hart.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., who was on hand at Morris Friday, said he was grateful to Hart and JPMorgan Chase. Each of the school’s 200 students received a copy of one of Hart’s children’s books, Marcus Makes it Big or Marcus Makes a Movie.

Hart, a graduate of George Washington High School, also announced a $75,000 donation to Book Trust, a nonprofit that promotes literacy, matching JPMorgan Chase’s $75,000 donation. The $150,000 will promote efforts to get more books into Philadelphia School District students’ hands.

Students who participate in the Book Trust program choose books every month, allowing them to build home libraries with up to 25 books per school year.

“This support goes a long way in increasing literacy efforts, ensuring students have access to books, and helping students discover the power of reading,” Watlington said in a statement.

Hart was scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center Friday night.