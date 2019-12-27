At the time they became engaged, Pennsylvania had yet to approve marriage equality. So they decamped for Vermont — a cold, windy day on Lake Champlain — for a wedding that included cider doughnuts and pumpkin beer. They cherish a series of photographs that capture the gamut of emotions as they walked back up the aisle: in one picture, their mouths are agape; in the next, they’re high-fiving; in the third, sharing a tearful embrace.