The babysitter of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in early July is in custody and will be charged with the boy’s murder, authorities said Monday.
Tiana Parks, 24, will face charges of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and abuse of a corpse for her role in the death of King Hill, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.
Krasner said King’s body had not yet been recovered, but that “cell phone and video evidence” has led investigators to conclude he is dead. Krasner did not provide additional details about the killing, saying: “This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity.”
Police scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to discuss the case.
King was last seen on July 7 around 9:50 a.m. at 31st and Page Streets in Strawberry Mansion, according to police.
Family members told 6ABC that King went missing after a babysitter was to take him from his stepfather’s house to his mother’s house in Strawberry Mansion.
