A woman brandished a gun in the food court of King of Prussia Mall on Thursday afternoon, sending a crowd of customers running in a panic, but police said there was no active shooter at any time.

There was a dispute between customers at the Five Guys in the mall’s food court and one customer brandished a gun, Upper Merion Township Police Chief Thomas Nolan said in an email. The customer with the gun was taken into custody, said Nolan.

Nolan said no one was injured, and the incident was under investigation.

Corey Cohen, a witness who was in the mall near the dispute, said at around 1:15 p.m., he heard shouting coming from the Five Guys. As the argument went on, he saw people suddenly start running away, with most of the people in the food court scattering, he said. Soon after, police arrived at the Five Guys and handcuffed one woman, searching her purse and finding a small handgun, he said.

The woman, who is pictured in images that Cohen posted on Twitter, told police she pulled out the gun after she felt threatened during an argument over one person cutting the other in line, said Cohen. The woman had displayed the gun to three Black women at the Five Guys, he said.

A mall spokesperson declined to comment, referring questions to Upper Merion Township Police

No shots were fired, but the mall initially issued an active shooter alert, said Cohen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.