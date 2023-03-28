The PSPCA is investigating after a dog was shot in Kingsessing and ‘left in the street to die’

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible for shooting a dog Monday night in the city’s Kingsessing section.

The dog, now named Alexia, survived but will require a leg amputation because of the severity of her injuries, said Gillian Kocher, spokesperson for the PSPCA.

An animal-control officer from ACCT Philly responded to the 1200 block of South 54th Street for an injured dog that appeared to have been hit by a car, Kocher said.

The pit bull-type dog was taken to a local veterinarian hospital, where it was determined that she had been shot.

Advertisement

The PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team took the case and began an animal-cruelty investigation, Kocher said. Based on blood found on the street and other evidence, investigators believed the dog was shot in the street and then crawled to the porch of a nearby home, where an occupant discovered it.

Alexia is being cared for by the PSPCA. Shewas injured in her shoulder areas and muzzle, Kocher said.

Anyone with information for the investigation can call the PSPCA cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

”This act of cruelty is especially heartbreaking not only for its nature, but because of this brave animal’s fight to survive,” Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in a statement.

“She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a Good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help. We do not know what would possess an individual to commit such a horrible act, but we will do our very best to find out. We are pleading with anyone who has information to please contact the PSPCA,” Klim said.