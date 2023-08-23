Philly DA wants ‘modern enforcement techniques’ to tackle illegal street racing after fatal hit-and-run

Following what Philadelphia prosecutors have described as an “egregious” hit-and-run in Port Richmond this week that was a direct result of speed racing, District Attorney Larry Krasner says he wants to crack down on the illegal activity.

Krasner described a community of drivers that rely on secret codes, social media, and last-minute meeting locations to “outrun police.”

“That’s part of the reason we want to work so closely with our partners on some modern enforcement techniques that are going to cost a couple of bucks and they’re going to require a couple more people to be doing it, but we believe it can be very successful,” said Krasner without going into too many details of what the new enforcement would look like.

Car meetups and drag racing generally occur without incident in Philadelphia, but there have been some high-profile tragedies in recent years that have increasingly prompted rebukes from city leaders. In 2013, a 22-year-old man killed a 27-year-old mother and her three boys on Roosevelt Boulevard. This summer, a state trooper shot Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, after authorities were called to reports of street racing in Penn’s Landing.

And early Tuesday morning, Joseph Vannauker, 19, was racing a blue 2020 Dodge Charger down Castor Avenue when prosecutors say he struck a pedestrian as he reached the intersection at Aramingo Avenue.

Prosecutors said Vannauker reached a speed of 60 to 70 mph at the time of impact, resulting in catastrophic injuries for the pedestrian. Police at the scene would later say the victim was struck at such a speed he was “knocked out of both his sneakers.”

Vannauker did not stop after the incident, according to authorities, and instead fled the scene, making his way over the Betsy Ross Bridge to Pennsauken. Prosecutors said Vannauker blew red lights and reached speeds of 100 to 130 mph as he attempted to evade authorities who were in pursuit.

He and a 16-year-old male passenger were ultimately stopped by Pennsauken police and brought back to Philadelphia. The teen was treated for injuries to his right hand and forearm at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and released to his parents. Prosecutors would only say the teen and Vannauker are not related.

In Port Richmond, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by 12:25 a.m. His name has not been released but Krasner said his family has been informed.

Charges against Vannauker, who had an October 2022 arrest related to speed racing activities, include homicide by vehicle, third-degree murder, and reckless endangerment of another person.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Neveil, with the Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Units, said last October police found Vannauker “holding a blow horn and screaming profanities at the police in the middle of the intersection” of North Broad and York Streets. Vannauker was able to evade police at the first stop only to be arrested about 15 minutes later at another speed racing event.

“He was again on the blowhorn speaking to a large crowd of individuals,” said Neveil. “There were numerous high-powered vehicles doing burnouts and drifting in the street and he seemed to be a key player in that evening.”

Because of Vannauker’s previous arrest, bail has been set at $1.1 million, said Krasner.

Authorities are still searching for the white Dodge Charger Vannauker was racing.

The incident is an example of one of the challenges in prosecuting illegal racers, explained Krasner. Apprehension is difficult in real time as police departments across the country have generally decided high-speed pursuits could create an additional danger to the broader public.

Still, Krasner said technology available to police has changed drastically in the past decade and can help in prosecuting irresponsible reckless drivers.

“There are things that can be obtained technologically through the use of warrants,” said Krasner, without going into additional details for fear of taking speed racers to “crime school.”

Additional staffing would come through a $1.5 million budget increase to the DA’s Office approved by City Council for a Carjacking Enforcement Unit announced last year.