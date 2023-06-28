Runaway cow on the loose at Kutztown University

A runaway is on the loose on the Kutztown University campus, and the steaks are high.

The cow is considered to be aggressive if approached, and both the university and the Kutztown Burough Police department are saying that students should not go near the cow.

Campus police at the Berks County university received a call regarding an aggressive cow at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Kutztown University spokeperson Bryan Salvadore. A video taken by Aaron Merkel surfaced online showing the cow charging down Kutztown’s Main Street, with police cars trailing behind.

The cow has not been secured yet according to Salvadore, and it appears to be scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings. The last sighting of the cow was this morning on a remote northwest edge of campus.

So for now if you see the cow it is suggested to mooooove out of the way and call the authorities.