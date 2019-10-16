In the beginning there were many tentative members, interested in the idea but worried they wouldn’t be able to keep up. So we organized a Couch-to-5k: an eight-week program that, through incremental training, takes people from zero — the couch — to running a 3-mile race. After our first 5k, we kept training — for the Broad Street Run, Philadelphia’s iconic 10-mile race. It was wonderful to see people who just a few months ago had trouble running for 30 seconds, crossing the finish line after running 10 miles through the heart of the city.