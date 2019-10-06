So they did: Tony, Johnny, and Johnny’s brother, Jerry, all of them visiting Tony’s friend Larry “Dude” Hennessey, who was on the Crimson Tide coaching staff. They watched the team practice. They shook Bryant’s hand. And they came away so hooked on Bryant’s mystique and the program’s excellence — Alabama claims 17 national championships — that they invited more friends on a return trip to Tuscaloosa the following year, and the year after that, and the year after that. The size of the traveling party grew annually: Two guys at practice became 10 guys at a regular-season game, which became 25 guys at a bowl game. Thus was born the Bama Booster Club of Bridgeport, now in its 50th year, which has acted as a bridge between the cultures and sensibilities of north and south, urban and rural, red and blue.