“They stopped making the ribbons for the trusty teletype in 1986, and our supply finally ran out — so alas, old reliable is out of commission until further notice,” Alex Silverman, KYW’s brand manager said in a statement to the Inquirer. “As technology has evolved over the years, so has KYW Newsradio, and the sound of the station should reflect the modern, nimble, multi-platform news organization we’ve become.”