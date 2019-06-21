La Colombe is offering a free Mocha Draft Latte with any purchase at Philly cafes today as part of the company’s first advertising campaign.
Founded in 1994, Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters has grown from fewer than 50 employees in 2010 to more than 700 today. Even with doubling revenue year over year for the past three years, the company knows it has tough competition.
The coffee and snack shops industry brings in $48 billion in revenue in 2018 and is projected to continue growing, according to an IBISWorld market research report. Starbucks has about 20 percent of the national market, according to the 2018 report.
La Colombe has five cafe locations in its hometown, including cafes in Fishtown, Rittenhouse Square, Independence Mall, Dilworth Plaza and Bryn Mawr. Starbucks has dozens.
“We’re still a challenger brand,” Kathryn O’Connor, La Colombe’s senior vice president of marketing, said in an interview.
La Colombe spent about 6 percent of its revenue from the canned coffee business on the ad campaign. The company hopes steering people toward the canned draft lattes will make customers realize they can buy the same product at their local supermarket, corner store, or Wawa.
“We wanted to make that integration very apparent,” O’Connor said. “It is nice to know you can get this anywhere.”
There are 25 other La Colombe cafes among New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Beverly Hills.
La Colombe, a private company, declined to share revenue numbers, but said purchases of its cold coffee had skyrocketed in popularity in the last three years, increasing more than 300 percent, the company said.
La Colombe will also have advertisements promoting its Draft Latte in cities outside of Philadelphia, including Chicago, Denver, Tampa Charlotte, Raleigh and Jacksonville. The company said it worked with Junction 37, a New York City-based media agency, on the ad campaign.
The free coffee offering Friday, a first for the company, is launching on the first day of summer, the most popular season for cold coffee beverages. Almost two-thirds of all coffee sold in cafes last August was cold, the company said.
The free Mocha Draft Latte with any purchase will be offered until 2 p.m., or while supplies last.
“We’re still a scrappy brand," O’Connor said. "We’re just starting to invest on that [advertising] side, so we really have to continue to compete on product quality.”