A holiday market with a Latino twist comes to South Philadelphia

In the holiday-inducing, high-pitched words of Mariah Carey, “It’s time!” With Christmas knocking at the door, 35 small Latino businesses are bringing the holiday market Expo-sada and Tianguis to the Bok Building in South Philadelphia for the first time. Expect one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts and free hot chocolate or champurrado.

Organized by the Market Mexican and Latin, the event has a name that mixes three words: exposición (exhibition), posada (a Nativity re-creation), and tianguis (market). Countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Perú, and Venezuela are represented among the vendors.

“This is the time of the year when people are looking for gifts; what better way to do that than supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs,” spokesperson Carolina Lopez said.

Visitors can expect to find jewelry, art, ready-to-go tacos and tamales, and clothing brought from Latin America or made by local Latino artists.

For Adniel Avenando, owner of Nocheztli Clothing, the market is a great opportunity for non-Latinos to learn more about the cultures that make up each country. And, for Latinos, it’s a chance to get to know more about their cultures.

“Especially for the younger generation, it’s important that we know where we come from to know where we are going,” said the Mexican native.

His clothing line focuses on pre-Hispanic art, with streetwear that tells the story of Aztec and Mayan history.

Silvia Roldan, the Ecuadorian owner of Yakuwear — a brand that makes ethical fashion products — sees this space as a way to generate community.

“There isn’t a big Ecuadorian community in Philly, so having a place to represent my culture fills me with pride,” Roldan said.

As the small businesses prepare for a day full of music, and a posada presentation by the Nuuxakun dance group, she hopes folks “come not only to buy, but to know how the products are made, because it is not the same as what you usually find in the stores.”

The Expo-sada and Tianguis will be held Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., at Bok’s West Gym, at 1901 S. Ninth St.