On a warm August afternoon, Lauren Landgrebe strapped an 11-month-old into a car seat on the dining room table of her unlicensed day care center, hoping the fussy infant would fall asleep after drinking from the bottle she propped up next to her. She left the child sleeping there, she told police, stopping to send a photo of the child in that pose through Snapchat, joking that the baby had “a rough night.”