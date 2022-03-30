A massive fire tore through a Levittown bowling alley Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The three-alarm fire started around 5:15 a.m. at Levittown Lanes, 6ABC reported. The blaze destroyed the bowling alley, collapsing the roof and completely gutting most of the building.

As of late Wednesday morning, no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

Several roads near the fire were closed as firefighters worked to douse the flames. Pennsbury School District posted an alert on their Twitter notifying of transportation delays for the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.