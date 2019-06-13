Philadelphia broadcasting legend Lew Klein, a pioneer who helped develop American Bandstand and was the guiding force behind Captain Noah and the Action News format that made 6ABC a local news powerhouse, died Wednesday at age 91.
Mr. Klein’s death was confirmed Thursday by Temple University, where he had taught for 67 years and where his name now is on the university’s communication school.
“Over the past five years, he had several health crises but he always came bouncing back and seemed younger than he was the previous years,” said David Boardman, dean of Temple’s media and communication school. “It’s shocking to know this time, he’s truly gone.”
Boardman said Mr. Klein had been recovering from heart surgery and then fell over the weekend and hit his head, which led to his death.
He underscored the huge impact Mr. Klein had on Temple’s media and communication school.
"His guidance, the generosity of his time, his wisdom, his network were immeasurable,” Boardman said, “the number of careers he has launched both through teaching and through connecting students with internships and opportunities and then as they’ve gone through their careers, introducing them to the right people and continuing to nurture them through their careers.”
News of his passing hit many hard in Pennsylvania’s broadcasting industry and beyond.
“Lew was a titan within the broadcast community,” said Joe Conti, president of Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, “having received every possible honor bestowed by the PAB, as well as leaving his own legacy in our annual “Janet and Lew Klein Making a Difference” Award.
“He was a compassionate leader, tireless advocate, and mentor to generations of broadcast television and radio professionals through his tenure at Temple University.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Mr. Klein was a mentor to him for years.
“Lew took people under his wing and made them better," Shapiro said in a statement. “He was a mentor to me and a so many others. Lew listened with his heart and made a real difference in media, education and our community.”
A graduate of Cheltenham High School, Mr. Klein earned an English degree at the University of Pennsylvania. While an undergrad at Penn, he got his first taste of television by performing commercials for Dutch Boy Paints, using marionettes he had made in summer camp.
In 1952, while working as a producer and director at WFIL-TV (now 6ABC), he began teaching broadcasting courses at Temple University and continued to do so for six decades.
Mr. Klein served as the executive producer of American Bandstand and was the producer of Phillies baseball telecasts for 15 years.
He also worked on the Sally Starr Show and Romper Room.
In a 2017 interview with the Inquirer, Mr. Klein recalled how the Captain Noah and his Magical Ark show got started.
A Lutheran minister, W. Carter Merbreier, wanted to host a show at WFIL.
“So we went to the Union League,” Mr. Klein said. “We had a couple cocktails. We had fried oysters and we came away with Captain Noah.”
It ran for 27 years on 6ABC.
Mr. Klein also cofounded Gateway Communications, which owned four CBS television stations.
In 2000, Temple began awarding the annual Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award. Mr. Klein was its first honoree. Among the other recipients were Tina Fey, Charles Barkley, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dick Vermeil. Over the years, the event has brought in millions in scholarship money for Temple, Boardman said.
“He certainly raised the profile of the school,” Boardman said.
Boardman recalled a discussion with Mr. Klein about naming the school. Mr. Klein suggested some people who might be worthy.
“I said, Lew, there is only one person for whom this school should be named and I’m looking at him,” Boardman said.
In 2017, the Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple was named in his honor and in recognition of a multimillion dollar gift to the school from Mr. Klein and his wife, Janet.
His focus was always on the students, even after a feature article on him appeared in the Inquirer in 2017.
“What pleases me especially is the focus you placed on the students," Klein wrote to the reporter, "and my attempt to instill in their work ethic, a dedication to establishing goals, and self esteem.”
He taught at Temple up until this past spring semester when health issues arose, Boardman said.
In 2012, he donated his archives to Temple. The collection includes photographs of Mr. Klein with Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Richard M. Nixon, as well as Phillies greats Richie Ashburn, Tim McCarver, and Gary Maddox.
The Kleins were married for six decades and had two children, Ellen and Stephen.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.