Teamsters have voted to strike at Philly area’s largest Coca-Cola distributor

Unionized warehouse workers, drivers and sales staff at the region’s largest Coca-Cola bottler and distributor voted to strike on Sunday, Teamsters Local 830 leadership said.

“Liberty Coca-Cola has treated my members and the entire [bargaining] process with disdain,” Local 830 Secretary-Treasurer Daniel H. Grace said in a statement. He said the company was not offering satisfactory compensation or benefits to workers, and called the most recent contract proposal “insulting.”

Liberty Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The unionized workforce of about 450 was setting up a picket line at 725 E. Erie Ave., the Philadelphia plant where Liberty bottles Coke, Dasani water, Powerade, Monster Energy, Gold Peak Iced Tea and other brands. Picket lines at Liberty’s other regional facilities are not immediately planned, a spokesperson for the 3,500-member local said.

Five years ago, the union came close to striking amid tense contract negotiations in the wake of the city’s soda tax, which spurred a 38.9% reduction in the purchase of sweetened beverages, a study out of University of Pennsylvania’s medical school found. Liberty employees were then focused on fighting to preserve their retirement benefits.

The plant’s workforce shrank by about 25% since then.

“The soda tax really put a hurt on us. We’re nowhere near where we used to be,” Grace said.

Grace declined to share specifics on what wages workers are looking for now, but said pay has not kept pace with “runaway inflation.” He said the picketing workers are also seeking different health insurance and retirement benefits.

“We will stay at it,” he said, “until we get what we’re looking for.”