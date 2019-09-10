Yet, it’s hard to imagine settling the question without one. And until that number is identified, it remains unclear how widespread the impact of the court’s decision will be. Just a handful of juvenile lifers have been resentenced to terms longer than 50 years, but many more will be affected if the court finds terms over 25 years to be de facto life sentences. Not only could such a ruling require dozens of individuals to be resentenced for a second or third time, but it would also overturn the current sentencing statute for juveniles convicted of murder, forcing a new debate in the legislature.