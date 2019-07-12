Friday promises to be a day of protest across the Philadelphia region, with hundreds of people taking part in a national movement to oppose what they say is President Donald Trump’s “inhumane” treatment of immigrants.
What looks to be one of the larger local demonstrations began around 11:30 a.m. at 12th and Arch Streets in Center City, followed by a march to the field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at 8th and Cherry Streets.
Local rallies and vigils are also scheduled in Mount Airy, Media, and West Chester, with additional protests planned in Pittsburgh, Lancaster, Milford, Sellersville, Tioga, and Westmoreland. People plan to demonstrate in Collingswood and more than a dozen other places in New Jersey.
Philly residents came together for the demonstration and march to the Philadelphia ICE office.
There was a heavy police presence on scene, with a majority on bikes.
The protest began at 11:30 a.m. with chants of “Close the camps," to start, followed by, “The people united will never be defeated.”
A mixture of chants in Spanish and English broke out, as well as chants tying to other movements, like Black Lives Matter.
People from outside the city traveled to participate in the “Lights for Liberty” Philly demonstration, adding to a growing number of protesters. By noon, several hundred people had taken to the streets for the event.
Once the protesters marched through Center City, police closed down the streets.
Although the chants were loud, police said there had been no arrests and the crowd remained peaceful.
The “Lights for Liberty” demonstrations are taking place in all 50 states and 13 foreign countries, including Australia, Germany, Israel, and Japan, organizers said. The protests come two days before the Trump administration starts what officials say will be a nationwide roundup of undocumented immigrants.
Events around the country are already underway — protesters in Massachusetts braved the rain Friday morning outside their town offices.
Staff writers Mariah Rush and Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.