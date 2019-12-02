Lil Bub, the runt of a feral litter with disproportionately small limbs, extra toes, and an always-hanging tongue whose improbable and meteoric rise to fame became an example to all felines, canines, and even humans that our differences should be celebrated, died Dec. 1 at her home in Bloomington, Ind. She was 8.
The cause was osteopetrosis, a rare bone disease, Mike Bridavsky, her adoptive father who refers to himself as “Lil BUB’s Dude” posted on her Instagram account of 2.3 million followers.
In her short life, Lil Bub landed on the front page of Reddit, appeared on Good Morning America in Times Square, starred in a documentary Lil BUB & Friends that premiered at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival, became an author, writing Lil BUB’s Lil Book: The Extraordinary Life of the Most Amazing Cat on the Planet, and hosted a talk show where she interviewed Whoopi Goldberg (with subtitles, of course).
“I think we have a lot in common, Whoopi," Lil Bub “said” on the show.
“I think so, too," Whoopi Goldberg replied. And then Lil Bub began to list why.
“We are both strong, independent, award winning women with TV shows."
Later, Lil Bub asked: “Do you think Barbara Walters likes me?”
“I think she’s intimidated by you,” Goldberg responded.
Lil Bub does not meow. She “squonks” and “squirggels,” as SPIN wrote in a July 2014 story calling her an “Indie Superkitty.” Her teeth never grew in. She had bulging green eyes and she was a perma-kitty, meaning she would stay four pounds for her entire life.
This tiny cat has a large personality, specifically, as Bridavsky described on her website, she is “overwhelmingly cute, exceptionally smart, and painfully witty." In less than a decade, Bridavsky wrote that she helped raise more than $700,000 for animals in need. The Humane Society of the United States posted a tribute video on YouTube after hearing of her death.
“I call her the most amazing creature on the planet and I really thought that I was like there’s no other animal like this and beyond her looks, just like this energy that she has,” Bridavsky says in the Humane Society of the United States YouTube video. “I didn’t realize that other people would sense that too even just from photos.”
It’s been a tough year for celebrity cats. Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, the permafrowning feline who became famous while inspiring viral memes, died in May. Grumpy Cat’s Instagram account posthumously posted a photo of the two feline sensations together with the caption: “Friends forever.”
Other famous cats mourned the loss of Lil Bub on social media and commented on her Facebook page, which has 3 million likes.
Lil Bub was born the runt of a litter in a tool shed in rural Indiana and adopted on soon after on June 21, 2011. Her father wasn’t always fond of cats, he previously told SPIN, but became attached after interning at a Chicago recording studio where a cat would sit on his shoulders into the control room.
So he went on to become a cat person. And later, when Lil Bub was just a newborn in a backyard shed waiting for someone to adopt her, a man walked in with tattoos on his right arm of four rescue cats, Oskar, Josie, Vivian, and Special Agent Dale Cooper.
He said: “Hey, Bub!”
And from then on, she was Bub.
“She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she’s the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years," her adoptive father Bridavsky wrote with her death announcement. "To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement.”
Lil Bub’s first internet photo, posted on Tumblr in 2011, marked the start of her stardom. Her cuteness catapulted her to launching her own branded merchandise (https://store.lilbub.com/) like a $50 hoodie, $12 crew socks, $21 mug and a $25 t-shirt, and her own ASPCA fund called “Lil BUB’s BIG Fund for the ASPCA.” (https://www.aspca.org/news/lil-bub-makes-big-difference-special-needs-animals-nationwide). She also met Robert De Niro (getty pic in this story: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/famed-internet-cat-lil-bub-dies-age-8-n1094381)
“We’ve been places and people will cry,” Stacy, Bridavsky’s wife told SPIN at the time, “It’s men and women. It’s not one specific [type of] person, it’s all of these people who, when they see Bub, they just feel this really strong connection.”