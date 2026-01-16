One person was killed in a 3-car crash on Lincoln Drive

One person is dead following a three-car collision Thursday night on the 3300 block of Lincoln Drive in East Falls. Police on Friday identified that driver as 65-year-old Eric Sullivan from the East Germantown area.

Shortly before 9:20 p.m., Sullivan was driving north in a white 1997 Toyota 4Runner and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a black 2026 Mercedes-Benz C-300 head on before smashing into a third vehicle, a black 2025 Nissan Rogue.

Advertisement

Sullivan’s car flipped over multiple times and the driver was ejected onto the road. Medics pronounced Sullivan dead about five minutes later, according to police.

The 45-year-old man driving the second car and the two passengers, a 36-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were all taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. They’re all in stable condition. As was the driver of the third car who was taken to Lankenau Hospital, said police spokesperson Jasmine Colón-Reilly.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Lincoln Drive is listed on the city’s High Injury Network, the 12% of roads where 80% of Philadelphia’s most dangerous and deadly crashes occur. Area residents have long advocated for a safer street design to reduce the number of crashes and bring down speeds.

In 2023, PennDot and the city announced plans to install four speed tables — structures similar to speed bumps but designed to be less noisy — at both ends of Lincoln Drive’s most dangerous stretch, which is directly northeast of where the crash occurred. Residents argued that and other proposed safety additions to the road wouldn’t be enough to combat the danger of the hairpins turns and other hazards along that street.