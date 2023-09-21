Lincoln Drive will get devices to force drivers to slow down, PennDot and city officials said

PennDot and the city plan to build four traffic calming devices at either end of a dangerous stretch of Lincoln Drive in West Mount Airy along with other short-term measures to slow vehicles and improve safety, officials said Wednesday night during a Zoom briefing for a neighborhood group.

The proposals don’t go as far as many residents hoped — no roundabout is on the horizon for the oddly angled Emlen Circle intersection with Lincoln Drive, for instance — but people on the call said they were grateful that help is on the way.

“We can’t do everything that people think we can do and ask for but we definitely consider them,” said Vincent DeFlavia, an engineer with Traffic Planning and Design Inc. who conducted the safety study of Lincoln Drive for PennDot and developed the recommendations.

It was important to start with projects that can be quickly installed within existing regulatory and budgetary constraints, in order to make progress and add more complicated and expensive safety fixes can be added later, DeFlavia said. The devices, known as speed tables, force motorists who drive over it to slow down but, unlike a traditional cement speed bump, is made of a material designed to minimize noise.

Fed-up residents have been pushing for several years to reduce speeding, aggressive driving and near-daily crashes on and near Lincoln Drive, which has hairpin curves, a posted speed limit of 25 mph, and passes through dense neighborhoods.

“I love speed tables,” said Anne Dicker, a leader of the traffic-calming committee of West Mount Airy Neighbors, the civic group on the video conference. “They really slow vehicles down, and that makes all the difference for people walking,” she said.

The devices also should also put a damper on regular 2 a.m. drag races on the winding section of Lincoln Drive, Dicker said.

The traffic-calming projects are to be installed on Lincoln Drive, between West Allen’s Lane on the north side and West Clivenden St. to the south, a distance of about 1.5 miles that is designated as state highway and thus falls under Penn Dot’s jurisdiction.

In addition to the speed tables, the plan calls for rumble strips along the entire corridor; treating pavement on two sharp curves with a “high friction” surface that helps vehicle tires grip better in rainy conditions; and flexible posts with reflectors near corners to keep people from blocking sightlines by parking vehicles too close to intersections.

PennDot’s plan would install hardened lane-separator curbs to keep drivers from trying to pass over the yellow-striped centerline or using designated left-turn lanes to get past other drivers.

The work is set to begin this fall and to conclude in the spring or summer of 2024, according to a preliminary schedule, DeFlavia said.

A roundabout at Emlen St., at the top of many residents’ wish lists, takes years to get designed, get approved, funded and built — in general, roundabouts, cost from $3 million to $7 million, said Vince Cerebone, an engineer who is traffic safety manager for PennDot’s Region 6 in Southeast Pennsylvania.

They are considered effective at speed control and would be feasible to build at the Emlen intersection in the future, DeFlavia said.

Ultimately, officials want to have automated speed-enforcement cameras on Lincoln Drive and other dangerous roadways. They are allowed only on Roosevelt Boulevard, and the cameras have led to a 60% drop in serious crashes since they were installed in 2020, said Richard Montanez, the deputy Streets commissioner for transportation.

Authorization for the Roosevelt cameras expires at the end of the year if the state legislature does not renew it. City officials and safety advocates are lobbying for a pending bill that would do that and allow the cameras on other streets in Philadelphia, Montanez said.

Lincoln Drive is on the city’s High Injury Network, the 12% of roads where 80% of the Philadelphia crashes in which drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians are killed or seriously injured happen. City officials use the data to pinpoint problem areas as part of its Vision Zero project, which aims to reduce traffic fatalities to zero.