One student was fatally stabbed and two were injured in a violent attack inside a university dorm room Wednesday night, officials said.

The one victim died at the scene of the stabbing, a spokesperson for the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The other two victims were taken to Christiana Hospital, in Delaware. They were both treated and released.

Police continue to investigate the attack and have not released any more information. Police believe the triple stabbing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at 610-344-6824 or the university’s public safety office at 484-365-7211.

This is a developing story and will be updated.