One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday night in Lindenwold, Camden County, authorities said.

Police responding to multiple 911 calls about gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. found Alvin Redd, 25, of Lindenwold, lying in the 400 block of West Park Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to a statement issued Saturday by Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. Redd was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m.

Authorities said a 29-year-old Camden man later arrived at Jefferson Stratford with injuries from the same shooting incident. They did not release his identity or disclose the nature of his injuries.

No arrests had been made and the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-8632 or the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-784-7566 x419, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.